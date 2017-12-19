Generous Gift given to family in South Webster

Christmas time brings out the best in many people, and the folks at Rent-To-Own proved this statement true. On Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, Rent-To-Own donated to Kathy Copas of South Webster, a set of four tires for her vehicle, so that she could get to go see her son, Greg Copas graduate from basic training for the Marine Corp at Parris Island in South Carolina.

Copas, along with her daughter, Kaitlyn Walker, (Greg’s sister) and her two sons arrived at Rent-to-Own and was then told by Lenny Piguet, general manager of the local New Boston Rent-to-Own what they were going to do for her and her family. Both Kathy and Kaitlyn burst into happy tears for the gift she was receiving. She says, “I’ve raised four kids by myself and to see one of my kids be in the marines, which he (Greg) has wanted to be since he was in the fourth grade is just…”

Piguet first told of the fact that Copas was in desperate need to go see her son and that she might not have been able to get to see her son graduate from basic training on January 5, 2018, because her tires were too bad. It was then, that her told her they were donating the tires to her and not only that, but they were giving her a $100 gas card, to help her get to Parris Island. Kathy said, “I don’t know what to say, I appreciate it, it’s a blessing.” Piguet said, ” Merry Christmas, that’s what it’s all about.” Piguet said that he thanked her son Greg for being of service for his country.

He also asked if she was willing to get the tires put on right then and she said “yet.” She said she wasn’t expecting this, that Tara Cordle, a regional manager for Rent to Own, told her that they rented out tires and to come down to the store there in New Boston and they would see if they could work something out. Cordle had planned to be there to present the tires to Copas, but unfortunately her son Waylon Cordle, widely known in Scioto County for his unfortunate medical problems, had been put back in the hospital in Columbus and she was unable to be there for that reason.

Copas talked about how the first letters she got from him, until the letters she is receiving now, “I can see a total difference in him.”

Mike Bell, also a veteran and a sales representative for the Portsmouth Daily Times said, “He’s went from a boy to a man,” and she firmly agreed. Bell added, “He’ll walk across that stage and he’ll want his momma to be there to see him in the transformation.” “It’s Amazing,” said Copas of her son.

Copas’ grandsons, Gabriel and Zayden(Greg’s nephew’s), both received stockings filled with goodies from the Rent-to-Own people. And the oldest Gabriel, talked about his uncle Greg and that he was excited to see him. He was giving both Piguet and Bell high fives.

Copas said that they all were to leave and drive down on January 2nd and that family day is the 4th, and the official ceremony will be on the 5th.

Both Piguet and Bell, being vets themselves, were really happy to see this family get to go see their boy at the graduation ceremony. Rent-to-Own, with Piguet’s help, has donated in the community before, they have donated school supplies and then during Veteran’s week, they donated a big screen TV to be raffled off and Bell said that they funds were used to help veteran’s in this area.

Suprises are one of the wonderful things Christmas times brings, and this terrific gift that the folks at Rent-to-Own, surely gave this special surprise to the Copas family. It is what is called, ‘the gift that keeps on giving’ because it not only allows the family to see their son graduate from the Marine Corp, but also lets their son, brother, and uncle Greg, share his accomplishments and joy with all of them. What a great feel good moment that will be.

Kathy, Zayden, Kaitlyn, Gabriel with Lenny Piguet at Rent-to-Own after the presentatation http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_Copas-family-RTO.jpg Kathy, Zayden, Kaitlyn, Gabriel with Lenny Piguet at Rent-to-Own after the presentatation Photo submitted by Mike Bell Kathy Copas and part of her family along with Piguet, just learning about the generous gift from Rent-to-Own http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_copas-reaction.jpg Kathy Copas and part of her family along with Piguet, just learning about the generous gift from Rent-to-Own Photo by Kimberly Jenkins

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928