$2,000 cash, 35 grams of heroin seized

On Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at approximately noon, officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded to 1723 Wayne Ave. Apt. F in an attempt to locate a juvenile runaway.

Officers made contact with the resident of that apartment, Rachel Stamper, and obtained consent to search the apartment. Stamper told officers that only she and her 2-year-old child were in the apartment. However, as officers proceeded to search the apartment, they found two additional adults inside.

Inside a bedroom closet, officers located approximately 375 grams of suspected heroin and over $2,000.00 cash.

Police Chief Rob Ware stated, “This was significant in the amount of drugs that were taken off the street. It is really a testament to the officers and their awareness and acting on the information they have, to pursue available means of carrying forward with their police work and getting the drugs off the street. I think it’s another instance where the officers did a good job of recognizing the signs of drug activity and carrying through with the investigation.”

Ware also mentioned that the tips that they receive from the public. “When we piece those with our own knowledge and interactions, that helps build a quicker case for probable cause. We want to make sure the tips keep coming in.”

Arrested were:

1. Jalik Williams, age 21, of Detroit, MI. Williams is charged with Trafficking in Drugs F-1 and Possession of Drugs F-1.

2. Rachel Stamper, age 22, of Portsmouth, Ohio. Stamper is charged with Trafficking in Drugs F-1, Possession of Drugs F-1, Permitting Drug Abuse F-5, and Endangering Children M-1.

3. Megan Thomas, age 26, of Portsmouth, Ohio. Thomas is charged with Criminal Trespassing.

This was completed strictly by the Portsmouth patrol officers. Chief Ware also spoke of the department getting close to full strength and how this can assist the officer to be more proactive than reactive. “What we are seeing this week is that pro-activeness. When we can get the drugs off the street and get some of the bad people off the streets, it’s a good day.”

Ware added, “We’re working tirelessly to get the drugs off the street and give these addicts an opportunity to seek help and get themselves straightened out.

It seems sometimes there is a level of frustration when they public thinks we are not doing anything and wanted to remind the public that not everything they do, is noticeable, a lot of it is done behind the scenes. “And then, there is still the prosecution stage, you have to wait on lab results to confirm what drug was in the substance that you have impounded and then the prosecutor has to build a case so from arrest to incarceration, permanent incarceration, if you will, it can take three, four, or even more months.”

All the suspects were arrested, processed, and lodged in the Scioto County Jail. Additional charges will be considered when the case is presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

Information obtained from a Portsmouth Police Release.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928