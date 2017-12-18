Brownfield grant part of bigger plan

At Thursday’s Southern Ohio Port Authority (SOPA) meeting, Robert Horton, Scioto County Economic Development Director, gave an update on the $300,000 Brownfield grant.

While the grant is only capable of being used as an assessment of property, Horton has bigger ideas.

According to Horton, the purpose of the grant is to asses the river front from Portsmouth to New Boston. Horton said that area needs cleaned up before any progress can be made.

“We’ve got three combined so-so docs and all of them aren’t in 100 percent, tip-top shape,” Horton said, addressing the SOPA board. “Two of them aren’t operable, I don’t really know about the third one. They’re not in the best of shape.

“I think we can create a value with our riverfront, if we can get it cleaned up. We can produce some exciting things for this city and for our people.”

Horton said once the Brownfield Grant serves its purpose, he plans on approaching the state to get the proper funding for the area.

“We will take that information and we will go back to Ohio and argue the fact that it’s been created since 1898, and I’m going to try to set this thing up so that Ohio will treat it like the A-Plant and do the cleanup for us,” Horton said. “This is about the people of Portsmouth, not individuals.”

In other SOPA news, former treasure Tim Chamberlin said the audit has been complete and sent to the state for final approval, which should occur any day.

As the end of the year approaches, Chamberlin said SOPA has approximately $63,000 on hand.

