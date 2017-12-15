Traffic stop yields drugs and cash

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that deputies from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office seized 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine (ice), $2,438 cash, digital scales, 75 grams of another suspected controlled substance, and additional evidence of drug trafficking from a Sciotoville man during a traffic stop in the area of Highland Bend Rd. and Marne Ave. in Sciotoville at around 10:21 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2017.

Deputies were patrolling the area when they observed 36 year old John L. Will of Elliott Hill Rd. Portsmouth, Ohio riding on the outside of a Dodge Durango driven by 39-year-old Jason M. James of Bonser Run Rd. Portsmouth (Sciotoville), Ohio. Deputies conducted a stop of the vehicle and upon a consensual search discovered the suspected drugs, cash, and additional evidence. A detective with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force responded to assist with the investigation.

James was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony of the 2nd degree, while Will was arrested on an outstanding warrant that had been issued by Portsmouth Municipal Court for failing to appear for a traffic offense.

Both James and Will were placed in the Scioto County Jail. James is being held without bail due to a hold placed by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. Will is being held on a $200 bond.

The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Donini commends the deputies for their efforts and requests anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

Jason James John Will