Shawnee Forest fights fires

Fires are being talked about quite a bit right now, as the fires in California are still burning and causing destruction along their path.

Locally, The Shawnee State Forest caught fire Wednesday night around 10 p.m., according to Greg Guess, Deputy Chief for the Ohio Division of Forestry. Guess stated that as of 11 a.m., Thursday morning, the fires appear to be contained.

Someone called the fire in through 911 and Fire departments from five areas assisted in working on this fire. Departments from Nile, South Shore, Kentucky, Green, Adams County, and West Portsmouth arrived and immediately went to work. Guess stated, “the fire departments came on the scene at 10:30 p.m., and they called us for help around 11:30 p.m.”

The Ohio Division of Forestry believe that the fire started due to a power line coming down, due to all the wind, which knocked down a tree into the power line. At this time, Guess said, “We think we got it contained.”

According to the Scioto County Commissioners Facebook page, about 50 acres were involved. It was not in the wilderness area, but near 4 mile marker of 52 on Moore’s Run in bridal trail area. It is a very steep rugged area, so little dozer help. They were doing hand lines and leaf blowers around it with Nile and Washington township and forestry crews. It was humid and cold and the wind has died out in the morning, so the fire behavior became not conducive to spread much after that.

Luckily for Shawnee Forest and those who assisted in the fires, their fires were able to be contained, unlike those in California. It was good news for all involved.

