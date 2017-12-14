Commissioners hold year end meeting

The Scioto County Commissioners used their last meeting of the year Thursday to do some house keeping.

One contract that was renewed was a deputy at Jobs and Family Services. The Chairman of the Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis said the former employee retired and his experience was extensively has a security guard. The current security officer is a former sheriff deputy, but now works full time at Jobs and Family Services.

“It’s really great,” Davis said. “If you go over there, it’s like the matrix in front of him, He’s got computer screens like crazy in front. He’s full time. That adds a little bit more security. It’s an armed officer.”

Davis said the employee loves his current situation.

“I talked to him yesterday and he just loves his job,” Davis said. “He’s like, ‘This is great. This is much better than being on midnights and when it’s 2 a.m., when it’s 14 degrees.’”

The commissioners also approved a Jobs and Family Services contract amendment. According to Davis, it’s a 4D contract amendment between the department of Jobs and Family Services, Child Support Agency and Scioto County Domestic board requesting the increase in subject contract from $243,214.21 to $335,428.13 due to increased costs.

The County also entered into an agreement with the State of Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA) that is revolving loan fund from Jan 1. 2018, to Dec. 31, 2020.

The loan agreement is in regards to monies the County receives for programs such as CHIP. It’s a contact that allows the County to receive money and distribute money.

The Commissioners also reappointed two members to the board of the Developmental Disabilities. Cindy Gibson and Michael J. Arnett were reappointed to the board, effective Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2021.

By Chris Slone cslone@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1927, or on Twitter @crslone.

