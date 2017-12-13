Troopers giving back

Waking up Christmas morning with the twinkling lights on a Christmas tree, glistening presents of different sizes, and the joy on children’s faces looking at what Santa has brought them is what Christmas means to many people. Sadly, not all people have this picturesque Christmas morning. Some unfortunate children might deem themselves lucky, if they get even one present and a decent meal on Christmas day.

In the hustle and bustle of the all the holiday preparation and all that comes with it, people tend to forget that as they rush to get all their child wants, like a Nintendo Switch, an Iphone, a laptop or IPAD. As the underneath of their Christmas tree explodes with so much stuff, that they might not ever appreciate, there are those that are not able to give their children the things they would give anything to be able to do.Thankfully, there are groups like the State Highway Patrol that do not forget to share their kindness and heartfelt presence for some of these families.

The State Highway Patrol from the Lucasville Post 73 took 37 children within the city and county, shopping with a cop at the New Boston Walmart on Tuesday evening. The children were told that they could get so much money’s worth of clothing and so much in toys.

When arriving at the front of the Walmart, the faces on these kids were as the commercial says, “Priceless!” Bright beautiful eyes were wide open with the excitement of not only getting to shop for things they wanted, they also got to do this with a cop. The extensive line reached all the way up front back to the front door, as the kids waited patiently to be told what they were to do. As soon as they got their instructions, they were off. Quickly, the groups disbursed into areas that fit the particular children’s needs.

Parents with the little ones seemed to rush to the clothing first, holding their children back first, to obtain what they needed in clothing. The older kids seemed to go to what they wanted most first, and then followed up with choosing what clothing they wanted to get with what they had been given.

There was no crying or whining with these children. The parents did not have to correct their children as one could see they were just so grateful to have this tremendous opportunity. Were the children perfect, of course not, but it seemed that a bit of magic has descended down upon the store for that limited amount of time and all was well. Truly, whether people believe it or not, these kids were just so appreciative for what was being done for them, They didn’t feel the need to fuss and fight, but to get to do something, they might otherwise not get to do at all. Wouldn’t it be nice, if all children could feel this way?

Trooper Howard, along with several of the men and women, who work for the Patrol, plus a few elves that had come to help out also, were moving throughout the store to help the kids as they shopped. Excitement abounding as they talked to the troopers and shared their finds. The Taylor, Eldridge, Hoover, and Mollett kids from the Clay area were all working together to help each other pick out the ‘best’ stuff and keep things moving along.

Speaking with Patrick, one of the parents about how he felt about the troopers doing this, he said, “ I love this, I really do, I’ve been a supporter of our law enforcement and absolutely love this idea. It gives the kids a chance realize that the cops are not here to scare them, but they are here to actually help them out and if something ever happens, they can go to them.” He had three children with him and the older girl said, “ it was my counselor that told us about this tonight,” however, the younger brother did not know until they arrived at Walmart, he was very excited to get this opportunity.

Two beautiful young ladies were at the end of the line and one of they young ladies was quick to say, “ I got me a twenty dollar doll baby.” Another one of the kids said, “I got me a drone,” Another said, “ I got me Pokemon cards.” The joy that was shared among these children spread to everyone around them.

“Gary Holsinger one of the young boys said about the experience, “Best thing ever! When I first looked at the paper they gave me, I’m like…(he smiled real big).”

The Ohio State Highway troopers, Trooper Hayes, Trooper Williams, Trooper Howard along with the Lieutenant Douglas DeBord all said there will be a total of 44 kids in all, as they will be doing the same thing with some of juvenile detention kids. They also said that this is the most kids they’ve ever done with this shopping. Not to forget to thank Walmart for their help and the ladies that ran everything through their lines.

And as the children all left with their bundles of joy, they were all quick to say, “Thank you,” to the troopers over and over again. And so they were off, to enjoy what they got and memories of a time when they went shopping with a cop.

