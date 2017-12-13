DONALD B. SNOOK, 97

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Donald B. Snook, 97 of West Portsmouth, died Tuesday December 12, 2017 at Crestview Nursing Home in Lancaster, Ohio. He was born November 11, 1920 in Otway Ohio to the late Alton and Melissa Kirshner Snook. He was farmer, truck driver and retired school bus driver for Washington Nile Schools. He was a member of Peebles Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star of Peebles where he was Past Worthy Patron.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years Anna Margaret Sanderson Snook, who he married on May 14, 1940, 2 brothers; Bill and Clinton Snook and a sister, Eileen Hockaden.

Donald is survived by two daughters, Loretta Jane (Forrest) Benner of Lancaster and Bonnie Jean (Gary) Yost of Lakeland, FL.; five grandchildren, Debra Jane Sonner, Lee Benner, Donna Kelly, Stephen Yost, and Joel Yost; 11 great grandchildren, Jessica and Melanie Sonner, Kristin Benner Emmert, Levi, Luke, Sarah and Rebekah Benner, Brett Kelly, Brady, Gavin, and Cole Yost and a great great grandchild; Blakeleigh Emmert.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday December 16, 2017 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Gary Yost officiating and interment in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.