Council meeting set for Dec. 18

Portsmouth City Council cancelled their Monday night meeting after being unable to proceed due to lack of attendance.

According to the City’s charter, Council votes require a quorum, or minimum number of votes by council members. Absent from the meeting were Councilmen Kevin W. Johnson (First Ward), Tom Lowe (Sixth Ward) and Jim Kalb (Fourth Ward).

However, it started with some excitement as Council Woman Jo Ann Aeh and Solicitor John Haas disputed whether or not Council needed to vote to adjourn. Haas argued that Council did not need to vote to adjourn because there were not enough Council members present to even have a meeting nor enough present to make a vote. Whereas, Aeh argued that according to the charter, three members could vote to adjourn when there is not a quorum.

On the agenda for Monday night was an item up for third reading that would amend allocations to reflect actual revenues and expenditures. Several items were up for a second reading, including an ordinance ratifying the collective bargaining agreement between the Fraternal Order of Police and the Ohio Labor Council Dispatcher’s Unit, an ordinance amending the City’s life insurance ordinance and an ordinance establishing a rural health opiate program.

Among items up for first reading was an ordinance ratifying the collective bargaining agreement between the City and Local 512 of the International Association of Firefighters.

Portsmouth City Council meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. Because the fourth Monday of December falls on the Christmas holiday, the next Council meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 18. It will be the last Council meeting of the year. Council will meet in Council Chambers on the second floor of the municipal building on Second Street in Portsmouth.

