Stump named Trooper of the Year

Portsmouth – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Stump has been selected the 2017 Trooper of the Year at the Portsmouth Post.

The selection of Trooper Stump is in recognition of outstanding service during 2017 at the Portsmouth Post. Post supervisors, troopers and dispatchers stationed at the Portsmouth Post chose Trooper Stump based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peer, and the public.

Trooper Stump graduated with the 155th Patrol Academy Class and began his career with the Highway Patrol in 2013 at the Georgetown Patrol Post and in 2015 he transferred to the Portsmouth Patrol Post. Trooper Stump is originally from Otway, Ohio and a graduate from Northwest High School.

Trooper Stump and his wife Amy live in Otway with their children Austin, Jacob, and Joseph.