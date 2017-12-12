DAR Rededicates Memorial

The Joseph Spencer Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution recently held a rededication ceremony to mark the 85th anniversary of the Revolutionary Soldiers Memorial at Tracy Park in Portsmouth. Chapter Historian Carolyn Hilliard headed up the historic preservation project after painstakingly cleaning the large bolder and brass plate which has all the names of all Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Scioto County.

The stone memorial, originally dedicated in 1932 was located at Portsmouth High School until it was moved to Tracy Park to allow construction of a new school. The recent rededication ceremony included a proclamation which was read by Portsmouth Mayor James Kalb, colors presented by American Legion Post 23 Color Guard, and presentation of a floral tribute by State Regent, Nancy Schirm Wright.

In addition to Hilliard, Joseph Spencer Chapter members participating in the ceremony were Joan Phillips, Ann Smedley, Sarah Balzer, Ann Meyers, Naomi Shewman, Bunnie Schaefer, Marilyn Schomburg, Donita Smith, Robin Preston, Beverly Kelley, Gail Swick, Beth Normand, Mary Stewart and Mary Crist.

The program concluded with remarks from Hillard urging those in attendance to “rededicate themselves to the principles of the foundation of our country; one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

