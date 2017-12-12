PPD confirm shooting at Farley Square

Reports started circulating after 10 p.m. Monday night about a shooting occurred in Farley Square, a low-income housing facility in Portsmouth known at “The Ville.”

“There was an incident in which shots were fired,” Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware stated. “Sorting it out now.”

Ware confirmed that arrests have been made and that more information will follow. He did not report any injuries.

The shooting occurred just two days after the Columbia shooting of Saturday morning, which left one person dead and another injured. The shooter fled the scene. A second shooting occurred approximately six hours later Saturday morning. One arrest was made in that shooting.

It is still unknown if the three shootings are related.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

