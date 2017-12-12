Posted on by

PPD confirm shooting at Farley Square

,

By Nikki Blankenship - nblankenship@aimmediamidwest.com

Reports started circulating after 10 p.m. Monday night about a shooting occurred in Farley Square, a low-income housing facility in Portsmouth known at “The Ville.”

“There was an incident in which shots were fired,” Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware stated. “Sorting it out now.”

Ware confirmed that arrests have been made and that more information will follow. He did not report any injuries.

The shooting occurred just two days after the Columbia shooting of Saturday morning, which left one person dead and another injured. The shooter fled the scene. A second shooting occurred approximately six hours later Saturday morning. One arrest was made in that shooting.

It is still unknown if the three shootings are related.

By Nikki Blankenship

nblankenship@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:59 pm
Updated: 4:00 am. |    

Pirates the standard in 21-14 OT thriller

Pirates the standard in 21-14 OT thriller
12:52 pm |    

Commissioners hold Tree Lighting

Commissioners hold Tree Lighting
6:00 pm |    

Pirates, Eagles to square off in state finals

Pirates, Eagles to square off in state finals