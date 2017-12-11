New information released in weekend shooting

Victims have been named in weekend shooting as Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) continues to investigate a deadly shooting that occurred at 2:23 a.m., Dec. 9 outside the Columbia Theatre Bar, located at 832 Gallia Street in Portsmouth.

Two men were shot in the incident, one later died. Victims have been identified in a press release dated Dec. 11 as being Seth Burdette, 27, of Portsmouth, and Zachary D. Mahone, 32, Portsmouth.

According to the release, Portsmouth Fire Department Medics transported Burdette to be flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mahone was transported by Portsmouth Ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) and was later sent to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. No additional information was provided about the victims.

According to an alert sent out by Shawnee State University (SSU), the suspect fled and citizens were encouraged to avoid the area.

According to Police Chief Robert Ware, the shooting was originally reported to officers outside the bar at the time of the incident.

A second shooting occurred later Saturday morning. At 8:27 a.m., while still in search of the suspect from the first shooting, PPD were called to another shooting at the 1500 block of Waller Street, where there reports of a male firing multiple gunshots.

“Officers secured the area and were able to locate the suspect,” a PPD press release explained.

Daniel Jay Swords was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, felonious assault and discharging a firearm across a roadway. As of Saturday afternoon, officers were trying to determine if the two shootings were related. The PPD has not released any additional information about the suspect(s) involved in the two shootings or statements as to any correlation between the two incidents.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call Detective Steve Brewer or Detective Chuck Crapyou of the PPD Detective Division, which can be reached by calling 740-354-1600 or 740-353-4101.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.