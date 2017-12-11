Lifepoint provides shoes for needy kids

On Sunday, Dec. 3, Lifepoint Church of Portsmouth collected funds as part of their annual “Be Rich” offering. One hundred percent of the offering collected on that day went towards buying brand new shoes for elementary school children in Scioto County.

On Dec. 5 and 6, Lifepoint members came into area grade schools and were able to put these new shoes on the feet of children in need, removing their old worn shoes, washing their feet and putting them in brand new shoes and socks.

“We feel it’s just a part of giving back, it’s what we do as followers of Christ,” Lifepoint Pastor Darrell Nickles said. “It’s a life changing experience.”

Last year Lifepoint was able to donate shoes to every elementary school in the county, in addition to the Vern Riffe and Headstart schools and are hoping to be able to do the same again this year.

In total, Lifepoint was able to raise approximately $30,000 and provide 1,000 pairs of shoes.

“One hundred percent of that money raised will be leaving the church until it’s gone,” Chad Monroe of Lifepoint said. “We’re elated with the outcome, it’s a great experience and a lot of people come together to make it possible.”

A major partner of Lifepoint in their shoe donations has been Scioto Shoe Mart, who are not affiliated with the church, but felt compelled to lend a helping hand to assist local children in need. The staff of Scioto Shoe Mart helped to provide shoes, as well as measured the children’s feet to assist in proper sizing.

For their third year of doing the shoe donations, this has been Lifepoint’s most successful year yet and they can only hope to be able to continue doing such great things for needy children in our area.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

