The Scioto County Family and Children enters open enrollment period.

The Council is a collaborative body of public and private partnerships charged with ensuring that children and families of Scioto County receive coordinated, family-centered, family-focused services.

The Council meets monthly on the second Monday of the month at the South Central Educational Service Center at 1:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public. If you or your organization have a mission related to serving the children and families of Scioto County, or you are a parent of a child who has received services or are an interested community member, you are welcome to submit a letter of application to the Council.

Application Letters are due to the Scioto County Family and Children First Council Office by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017. New members will be voted on at the Jan. 8, 2017 meeting. Letters should be addressed to Scioto County Family and Children First Council, New Membership, 522 Glenwood Avenue, Room 125, New Boston, Ohio, 45662.

For more information, contact Rebecca Wheelersburg, Council Coordinator at 740-354-0250.