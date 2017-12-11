Land Bank offers year end review

The Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation (SCLRC) has taken down 46 blighted houses in 2017.

In order to be called blighted, the homes must be in foreclosure, in a state of disrepair, burned out, falling in or considered a public health risk. The SLCRC, also called Land Bank, currently owns 67 properties with another 21 in process of being acquired.

“Studies indicate having a blighted house and vacant structure within 500 feet of an owner occupied resident negatively effects property values; thus increasing the risk of foreclosure,” Doug Garver, executive director of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, said. “As our Land Bank partners continue to eliminate these blighted properties in neighborhoods, communities are experiencing the direct positive impact as a whole by providing safe spaces for children to play, community gardens and re-development.”

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) recently reiterated their supported for the SCLRC by staying committed to the $2.725 reimbursement award given earlier this year to reduce blight and ultimately reduce foreclosures.

“We have seen many good things come out of the Land Bank,” Bryan Davis, chairman of the SCLRC, said. “We get a lot of positive feedback from those who have had to live next door to these blighted houses. They are so appreciative of our efforts. After taking down a structure, the lot can be purchased by an adjacent property owner for $200, or be maintained by the Land Bank for up to three years … “

Davis did mention that all the blighted houses qualified.

“It’s important to note that not all houses that are blighted can be secured by the Land Bank,” Davis said. “If the taxes are paid, then we don’t get involved. We only get those houses that make it through sheriff sales and/or are just too blighted to be offered to the public.”

According to Davis, 2018 will continue to be a busy time as more than 60 houses are slated to be torn down. If you know of a house that is blighted and may qualify for the Land Bank, or you would like to donate to a blighted property, call 740-355-8305 to talk to a Land Bank representative.