Suicide Coalition recieves check

On Friday, the Shawnee Family Health Center presented a check to the Scioto County Suicide Coalition for the funds raised during their third annual Shine a Light on Suicide Awareness 5K in the amount of $6,763.90 with 100 percent of the funds raised going towards suicide prevention, awareness and education.

The walk itself was held at Tracy Park on September 23rd at 10 a.m. with over 300 participants taking part in the walk.

According to Janie Haas, community relations coordinator at Shawnee Family Health Center, this year was the most successful year yet for the 5K.

“The Scioto County Suicide Prevention Coalition would like to thank Shawnee Family Health Center for the donation they gave the Coalition today,” Susan Shultz, executive director of Adams Lawrence Scioto Counties Alcohol Drug, Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board (ADAMHS) said. “The donation was the result of the proceeds from the Shine A Light 5K Walk that washeld in September, sponsored by Shawnee Family Health Center. The Coalition will be able to use the donation to help with Suicide Prevention and Education Awareness in our community.“

The Coalition has been able to provide free Suicide Prevention training through our Speakers Bureau to schools, businesses and civic organizations and we have been able to establish a Crisis Response Team with volunteer members of our community to help in a Suicide or Traumatic event by sending our team in to help those affected by having a professional available to speak to the group or individual on coping skills for their grief and stress from the traumatic event.”

Shawnee Family Health Center plans on holding next year’s walk in the same fashion as this year’s due to the success and overall support it received from the community.

The walk was first established three years ago to start a conversation and spread awareness on the issue of suicide and its prevention.

