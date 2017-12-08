Red Cross offers limited seats to Dancing With Our Stars

Looking for that perfect gift for that special someone? Or maybe a gift for that person with everything! Look no further, the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross has just the answer! For the first time in its five year history the local Red Cross is offering a limited number of seats for its sixth season of Dancing With our Stars scheduled for March 24, 2018 at the Friends Community Center. Of course, you can always purchase a gift for yourself!

Dancing With our Stars 2018 promises an evening of glitz and glamour as nine local couples tango, salsa, cha- cha and waltz their way across the stage to a tune from their favorite Broadway Musical. From “Phantom of the Opera” to ”The Little Mermaid”, the dancers will compete in one of Portsmouth’s most popular fund raising events. “We’re looking forward to this magical night on Broadway as our dancers support the local Red Cross”, said Debbie Smith, Community Executive.

Community stars include: local firefighter, Scott Artis; Alisha Schmidt, Fashion Retailer and Trainer for LulaRoe; Reece Brown, Energy Advisor for Stand Energy Corp; Brian Stephenson, Director of Occupational Therapy at Compass Community Health; Sean Frazier, General Manager for the Portsmouth Bob Evans; Sean King, Program Director at Pulse FM 98.3 in Portsmouth; Scott Isaac, Director of Programming for the Juvenile Court for the Scioto

County Court of Common Pleas – Juvenile/Probate Division; Jennifer Rapp, bartender and Assistant Party/Event Coordinator at The Portsmouth Brewing Company and Andrea Ryan, family nurse practitioner at Shawnee Family Health Center. Star dancers will spend the next three and a half months learning new dances and raising funds to support the local American Red Cross in their quest to win the coveted mirror ball trophy which is awarded to the Star dancer raising the most money.

Celebrity Judges include local comedian Henry Allen, former dancer Rachel Perry and well-known Red Cross volunteer, Aaron Wright. Rounding out the cast are local attorney Jeremy Burnside and the humorous Stephanie Schafer.

Guests will get a glimpse of Broadway as the evening begins with a cocktail hour followed by an elegant sit-down dinner from Flavours by SODEXO prior to the curtain going up on the Friends Community stage.

A limited number of general admission seats are available at $125 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Red Cross office at 740-354-3293 or debbie.smith@redcross.org. A special gift card recognizing your support of the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross and Dancing With our Stars 2018 will be provided for your lucky recipient.

All proceeds from Dancing With our Stars and the money raised by the Star Dancers support local disaster prevention, preparation and relief, the life-saving training of first aid, CPR/AED classes, collection and testing of blood and blood products, support to military members serving around the globe, the transportation program and international programs.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_rsz_2018_dwos_group.jpg