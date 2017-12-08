Think outside the gift box: Donate blood and give more life

The best gifts can’t be bought in a store. The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give more life by giving blood this December.

Alison Wissen knows the power of blood donations. She received 22 units of blood products after experiencing complications during childbirth. “I truly owe my life to blood donors,” she said. “Even the skilled hands of my surgeons could not have saved me without the blood.” Because of blood and platelet donors, Wissen will celebrate the holidays with her three children and husband.

In December, donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady. During the holiday season, set aside an hour to give the most important gift – give blood and give more life. To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets Dec. 21, 2017, through Jan. 7, 2018, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 15-31

KENTUCKY

Boyd

Ashland

12/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Boyd County Public Library, 1740 Central Ave

12/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Bellefonte Pavillion, 2000 Ashland Drive

12/26/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., King’s Daughters Medical Center, 2201 Lexington Avenue

12/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crabbe Elementary School, 520 17th street

_______________

OHIO

Gallia

Gallipolis

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holzer Gallipolis, 100 Jackson Pike

12/20/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., River of Life United Methodist Church, 35 Hillview Dr

12/21/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Peters Episcopal Church, 541 2nd Avenue

_______________

Jackson

Jackson

12/19/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 150 Portsmouth Street

12/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 251 Powell Drive

Wellston

12/26/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 219 East 1st Street

_______________

Meigs

Middleport

12/29/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Church of Christ Family Life Center, 437 Main Street

Pomeroy

12/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Ave

_______________

Pike

Waverly

12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Adena Pike Medical Center, 100 Dawn Lane

_______________

Scioto

Franklin Furnace

12/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., STAR Community Justice Center, 4696 Gallia Pike

12/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Big Sandy Superstore-Distribution Center, 8375 Gallia Pike

Lucasville

12/19/2017: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Valley High School, 1821 State Route 728

Portsmouth

12/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 610 4th Street

Rarden

12/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rarden Community Center, 1663 Main St, ST RT 73

Wheelersburg

12/27/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wheelersburg Middle School, 800 Pirate Drive

_______________

WEST VIRGINIA

Boone

Seth

12/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sherman High School, 10008 Coal River Rd Rt 3, P. O. Box AB

_______________

Braxton

Gassaway

12/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital, 100 Hoylman Drive

_______________

Cabell

Huntington

12/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd

12/18/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd

12/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Tri-State Fire Academy, 4200 Ohio River Road

_______________

Jackson

Ripley

12/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Jackson General Hospital Learning Center, 122 Pinnell Street

_______________

Kanawha

Charleston

12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., CAMC General, Morris Street

Nitro

12/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Nitro Moose Lodge 565, 101 1st Ave

South Charleston

12/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thomas Memorial Hospital, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW

_______________

Wood

Parkersburg

12/15/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parkersburg Blood Donation Center, 3210 Dudley Ave

12/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parkersburg Blood Donation Center, 3210 Dudley Ave

12/29/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parkersburg Blood Donation Center, 3210 Dudley Ave

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position rdcrss.org/driver.