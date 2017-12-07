Gifts that add colorful zest to cooking, baking and entertaining

Functional and practical, culinary gifts are always welcomed by cooks, bakers and frequent entertainers. Fortunately, for friends and family members who also covet great design and fashion trends, there’s a plethora of quality kitchen products available today with beautiful styling that’s too fun and vibrant to hide away in cabinets. Here’s a short list of colorful gift options to consider this season.

Circulon Symmetry Chocolate Bakeware 5-Piece Set — Add a sophisticated pop of color when baking savory and sweet treats with durable steel bakeware enrobed in a decadently rich dark chocolate hue inside and out. The set includes a versatile cookie pan (can double as a sheet pan), two round cake pans, a loaf pan, and rectangular cake pan.

Anolon Vesta Cast Iron 12-inch Skillet — Crafted in new Cobalt Blue and holiday-ready Paprika Red, this hard-working skillet with double pouring spouts and a long handle for added stability when lifting features a matte black enamel interior that doesn’t need seasoning and a gleaming porcelain enamel exterior that adds a punch of color and is easy to clean.

BonJour Ami Matin 8-Cup French Press — Sure to brighten up every coffee-lover’s morning, this classic, bistro-style coffee brewer is now offered in mood-boosting Lavender and Aqua Blue. Constructed from unbreakable BPA-free Tritan™ plastic, this durable French Press boasts a patented shutoff control built into its plunger to lock in flavor and prevent over-brewing.

Farberware Purecook Ceramic Nonstick Cookware 12-Piece Set — Go stylish with Lavender and Aqua or classic with Gray and Blue with this well-designed, dishwasher safe collection offered in four attractive shades. The high-heat safe ceramic nonstick surface is white and contrasts beautifully with the glossy porcelain exterior.

Rachael Ray Porcelain II Nonstick Cookware in Marine Blue — Reflecting the positive energy and refreshed feeling that’s often experienced during seaside vacations, Marine Blue is the newest hue in this colorful collection, which also offers six other choices crafted in a gradient style: Rachael’s signature Orange, Red, Blue, Green, Purple, and Dark Green.

Rachael Ray Cucina Stoneware Ramekins 4-Piece Set — For a softer color palette, this set of organically shaped, oven-to-table ramekins are glazed in four Tuscan-style hues: Cranberry Red, Agave Blue, Mushroom Brown, and Lavender. Offering endless possibilities for cooking, baking and serving, the oven-safe ramekins are also microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

Paula Deen 3-Piece Striped Mixing Bowl Set — This charming, red-striped set of small, medium and large mixing bowls, made of lightweight and durable melamine, instantly brightens up spirits when prepping breakfast, lunch or dinner. Each bowl features a sturdy lip to ensure a secure grip and a rubberized base ring for stability.

Circulon Ultimum Cookware 11-Piece Set — This new collection of dishwasher-safe and induction-ready gourmet cookware features sophisticated brushed metal lids and handles, and a jet black exterior for timeless design appeal. The exceptionally durable non-stick cooking surface covers durable forged aluminum for a pro-style look and performance. The comprehensive set includes all the basic pots and pans needed to whip up countless dishes on the range or in the oven.

For more information on colorful holiday gifts, please visit www.anolon.com, www.circulon.com, www.farber warecookware.com, www.bonjourproducts.com, and www.PotsandPans.com.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_TF16C701.jpg