Internship opportunities at Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth

PIKETON – Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (Fluor-BWXT) is accepting applications for its 2018 summer internship program through January 5, 2018. Fluor-BWXT is the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) contractor for the decontamination and decommissioning of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Piketon, Ohio.

Throughout the years, the mission of the plant has undergone several major changes and companies at the site are taking the first steps toward decontamination and decommissioning. Internship programs with Fluor-BWXT provide an exciting opportunity to spend a summer working with a team of experienced professionals dedicated to the environmental remediation of the former PORTS site.

Fluor-BWXT offers paid internships in an effort to provide students from a variety of educational disciplines the opportunity to apply traditional academic classroom learning to actual hands-on work experience. The organization strongly believes that internships are an important resource for students, which provides them with invaluable work experience as they prepare for their professional careers.

Eligibility

The summer internship program is for students who are at least 18 years of age or older at the time they begin the program. To be eligible, candidates must be eligible to work in the United States in accordance with Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Naturalization regulations. In addition, the individual must also meet all of the following criteria:

Must be a full time student pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree and have completed a minimum of two semesters or three quarters of academic course work toward a specified degree relevant to Fluor-BWXT’s scope of work;

Must be enrolled in a four-year accredited college or university in the region (see the list below of regional universities), OR be a permanent resident of either Jackson, Pike, Ross, or Scioto County while enrolled and pursuing a degree at a college or university in or out of the region;

Student applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 with the exception of students enrolled in an Engineering degree; Engineering students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.70.

Participating universities in the region include: Ohio University; Morehead State University; Eastern Kentucky University; University of Cincinnati; Case Western University; Ohio State University; University of Dayton; Wright State University; Shawnee State University; Rio Grande University; Central State University; Wilberforce University; Miami University of Oxford; Marshall University; University of Toledo; Northern Kentucky University; Cincinnati State; Columbus State Community College; Southern State Community College; and Xavier University.

Program Description and Application Process

Internships typically cover a 12-week period, with students generally arriving in May. Fluor-BWXT offers a wide variety of opportunities that provide hands-on experience in an exciting and dynamic work environment.

All candidates must submit their resume, which must include a current cumulative GPA, and a one page cover letter describing their career goals and why they are interested in working for the organization in the form of an official online application via the Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC Career Portal website: https://fluorbwcareers.silkroad.com .

Applications submitted via fax or mail will not be accepted. Resumes will not be accepted if the academic degree currently being pursued does not align with the posted internship category in which the candidate has applied. Applicants must submit an official or unofficial copy of their current transcript when applying for the position. Resumes that do not include a current official or unofficial transcript will not be accepted.

In addition, housing arrangements are not provided or made through Fluor-BWXT. The deadline for applications will be January 5, 2018.

Current Internship opportunities in the following areas: Business Services, Site Project Management, Human Resources, Planning & Site-wide Integration, Regulatory Planning & Stakeholders Affairs (Public Affairs), ESH&Q (Environmental, Safety, Health, and Quality), Environmental Remediation, Facility Stabilization & Deactivation, Waste Management, Nuclear Safety & Engineering (NDA), and Nuclear Operations.

These internships are designed to enable the student to gain hands-on experience while contributing to a number of exciting projects. Examples of some of the typical types of assignments include: supporting the development and integration of programs/projects, assisting in the development of sub-contract terms and conditions, participating in process improvement initiatives, analyzing proposals, assisting with public events, preparing and or reviewing estimates and reports, updating procedures and plans, and assisting with field observations.

The following skills are highly desired: intermediate/expert experience with Microsoft Office products, research skills, communications (both written and oral), presentation skills, attention to detail, and organizational skills.

These opportunities will be classified into three internship categories based upon the academic degree being pursued by the student:

1. Engineering: specific degree in Engineering (Chemical, Civil, Construction, Environmental, Electrical, or Mechanical);

2. Business Support: specific degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Communications, Legal, Human Resources, or Information Technology;

3. Health & Science: specific degree in Science, Environmental, Chemistry, or Health & Safety.

