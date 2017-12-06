Portsmouth Tour of Churches

Holiday scenes bring out the best in most people. Jingle Bells, trees, wreaths, garland and outdoor scenes, are special to the little ones and big ones alike.

Going to church is a shared Christmas tradition in a lot of families and The Portsmouth Business and Professional Women’s Club has a wonderful way to visit some of the older and beautiful churches in Portsmouth with their Candlelight Tour.

The PBPWC is once again sharing their Tour of Churches Friday evening from 6-7:45 p.m. The tour will begin at at the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 7th Street in Portsmouth, and will start at the the 6th Street entrance. It is a walking tour, so it is important to keep the weather in mind.

According to Shelby Powell of the PBPWC, this tradition started in 1985. It started at the Courthouse and the women who belonged to PBPWC. This has always been at the churches in the Boneyfiddle area and has always been free to the public.

“They used to dress in costume, whether they do Friday night, I’m not sure,” Powell said.

Powell said that some times, they would even carry lanterns. Powell estimated that approximately 250 people attend this event each year.

The tours were started to bring more people and activity into the community and they set-up a wonderful way for people to learn more about Portsmouth history and view the magnificent architecture. Each of the churches are said to be designated as historical landmarks by the Ohio Historical Society.

There will be guides for each tour, and there will be a tour every 15 minutes and they go to the churches in order. Ending at the First Presbyterian, and it is there, that they will have refreshments. They will have refreshments in the Courthouse, where everything begins, also. Powell said the refreshments will consist of hot chocolate and cookies. Inside the courthouse, there will also be some type of entertainment.

Powell said of the tour, “It gets people in the Christmas spirit.”

The churches visited during the tour will be:

All Saints Episcopal Church

Grace Community Bigelow Church

Evangelical United Church of Christ

First Presbyterian Church

Stain Mary’s Catholic Church

If you are looking for something meaningful for you and/or your family to do Friday, The Tour of Churches might be just what you are looking for. This could be the beginning of what might get one in the Christmas spirit and a great start of Christmas things to come this season.

First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth, dedicated in 1851. First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth, dedicated in 1851. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Portsmouth, dedicated in 1870. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Portsmouth, dedicated in 1870. Grace Community, Bigelow Church in Portsmouth, built in 1867. Grace Community, Bigelow Church in Portsmouth, built in 1867.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928