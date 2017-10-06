SOMC offers free breast screening

October is breast cancer awareness month and what has become an annual tradition, SOMC is offering its free clinical breast exam.

For women over 40, they are able to receive a free breast exam and mammogram in SOMC’s new, state of the art Cancer center.

For anyone who has insurance, they are encouraged to make an appointment. However, for anyone without insurance, they won’t be left out in the cold. Thanks to the Hands of Hope program, funded by the Columbus affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Tuesday’s screenings are completely free.

“This gives us a chance to put our words into action,” Wendi Waugh, director of Cancer Services and Community Health and Wellness said.

Waugh said every women needs a mammogram — prevention and regular examinations are crucial. From 1989-2015, the death rate has been reduced by 39 percent, or 322,600 people.

Anyone interested in a free screening must call 740-356-8234 to setup an appointment.

Physicians, such has Dr. Vincent Scarpinato, have donated their time to give the community an opportunity to take advantage of this free screening.

By Chris Slone cslone@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1927, or on Twitter @crslone.

