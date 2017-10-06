Breast Center relocates to SOMC Cancer Center

Thursday, SOMC Cancer Center held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Breast Center addition located on the lower level of the facility. Formerly located at SOMC’s main campus, the all new Breast Center was built and designed around patient treatment.

The Breast Center relocation will provide patients with more convenient, comprehensive breast care from SOMC radiologists, surgeons, oncologists and breast care specialists.

Dr. Vincent Scarpinato will also be seeing all breast health patients at the new facility.

“We’ve tried to get all the different disciplines that care for breast, or other kinds of cancer, in the same space so people can get their ultrasounds, mammograms, biopsies, and see the surgeon all in the same place. If needed, chemotherapy and radiation are also here. To have a Breast Center as a part of the Cancer Center, it’s a single stop for patients and much more convenient. We outgrew our previous center and we, myself and Wendy Waugh, were thrilled it was going to be here. Now patients can really enjoy much better access coming in and out of the center, the parking is much better, all of our equipment is brand new. Our patients are really getting incredible care and it’s great to be a part of that,” said Dr. Scarpinato.

“If we can make this journey just a little bit easier for our breast cancer patients, which are already dealing with so much, then I think we’ve done our job.”

The Breast Center was designed completely around the patient, but it certainly holds significant advantages for the staff as well.

“The location of the new Breast Center makes everything more accessible for the collaboration of care for the staff, physicians and nurses on case discussions, said Wendi Waugh, SOMC’s director of Cancer Services. “I don’t think we’ve realized the full value of that yet.”

The Breast Center brings with it a whole new level of cancer care to Scioto County, and alleviates the burden of traveling far distances to receive the latest and best in cancer treatment. The breast program at SOMC has recently received accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and is a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

“When I first came here just over a decade ago, patients were going to Columbus, Lexington and Cincinnati we didn’t have a reconstruction surgeon at the time, or certain radiation techniques, we really didn’t have a dedicated breast surgeon,” said Dr. Scarpinato. “We started thinking about what we could do better for our patients. Now we see a lot less people traveling to those places for care.”

The new Breast Center is equipped with the latest in cancer care including state of the art 3D mammography and guided biopsy capabilities, molecular breast imaging, a breast educational library, high-risk management pathways, genetic counseling and testing, clinical trial availability, survivorship planning, extended hours, and an American Cancer Society Resource Center.

