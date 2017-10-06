Four county chase

A low-speed pursuit occurred Friday morning at approximately 1:30, which encompassed four counties.

According to Sergeant JR Howard of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the pursuit, which began in Scioto County, ended in Gallia County when a car found its way into a pond on Shade River Road.

The male driver was immediately apprehended. A female passenger was convulsing when officers pulled her from the water. Once they reached the bank, officers administered two shots of narcan. The female became responsive shortly after the two shots, but was transported to Jackson Holzer Medical Center for further evaluation.

The male driver was also transported to Jackson Holzer Medical Center for treatment. Upon evaluations, the jails in Gallia County and Scioto County wouldn’t take the male.

The male had some injures, which officials believe weren’t a result of the crash.

“I don’t think it was from the crash, but it kind of raised some eyebrows,” Howard said.

The Ohio Highway Patrol isn’t releasing the names of the two unidentified people because they haven’t been charged with a crime — as of yet.

“We are going to take it straight to the grand jury and have him indicted,” Howard said. “We will seek indictment on felony fleeing and leaving charges.”

Pursuit

The pursuit began on Essman-Sugar Camp road. A trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle for a traffic violation. After taking back roads, the vehicle went from Essman-Sugar Camp road back down State Route 140, heading toward Jackson County.

After traveling down additional back roads, the vehicle ended up on 93, heading toward Township 532 in Ironton. The vehicle eventually ended up on State Route 233, where it crossed into Gallia County.

By Chris Slone cslone@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Slone at 740-353-3101, ext 1927, or on Twitter @crslone.

