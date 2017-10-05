Manufacturers next to be targeted in opioid crisis

The Scioto County Commissioners met in regular session Tuesday to adopt several resolutions before the Columbus Day weekend.

On the docket was a resolution to approve the filling of a civil complaint against the manufacturers of prescription opiates. The original lawsuit filed by Scioto County targets distributors.

“Our understanding is that the prosecutor’s office wants to expand the scope of the lawsuit from not just distributors, but to manufacturers,” Chairman of the Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis said.

Davis said the prosecutor’s office has used outside council to pursue the lawsuit.

“This is a request from that council to expand to the manufacturers,” Davis said.

Currently 44 states have filed lawsuits to battle the opiate crisis. Davis said that Scioto County is currently hopeful to get those lawsuits consolidated, with arguments being heard in the southern district in the State of Ohio.

” … That’s the motion that is being made,” Davis said. “It all started here. Our argument is that this is the epicenter, so let’s bring all those arguments and consolidate those to the southern distract in the State of Ohio, and let’s have our day in court.”

Another resolution the Commissioners adopted dealt with the personnel policy for County employees. The County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) has recommended the new personnel policy, which covers the Ohio Revised Code. The policy ensures that all applicable laws are being covered.

Davis used an example of an employee smoking marijuana on the job. Under the old system, the County would’ve had to create an addendum to the old policy to make sure they were covered in the personnel handbook. However, with the CORSA handbook, all policies are up to date.

Furthermore, the County wouldn’t have to spend a dime for the new handbook. As part of their membership with CORSA, it’s part of the County’s benefits.

“(CORSA’s) our insurance provider and they do this for us, and then we review it to make sure that it is applicable to Scioto County,” Davis said. ” … It’s a way to keep all of the counties consistent across the board. It’s probably something the prosecutor’s office really likes because it’s set in stone now.”

The Commissioners also spoke about a contract sheriff Marty Donini has entered into with Job and Family Services. The contract is to provide security for the Jobs and Family Services building, replacing the security guard who recently retired.

Instead of hiring another security guard to man the post, the contract calls for a deputy. The amount of the contract exceeds $104,000 and is renewable per year.

“It’s a one-year contract, probably just to see how it goes,” Davis said. “It allows him to respond and arrest. He can also give mutual aid, so if there’s an issue here, he can provide mutual aid. So, this is a good thing.”

