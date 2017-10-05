Nile Twp. parades about fire prevention

The Nile Township Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community out to learn a little about fire prevention and to help spread fire prevention awareness by kicking off fire prevention week with parades throughout the community.

Fire fighter Chris Carpenter explained that a parade in Buena Vista will start at 3:30 p.m., Saturday at the fire station. Following will be a parade in Friendship, which will start at 5 p.m., Saturday at the old Friendship fire house.

Carpenter explained that fire trucks, ambulances, local officials and various parades take part in the fire prevention event. He added that Nile Twp., will also be having their annual car show Oct. 14 at the Community Building in Nile Twp. Proceeds from the car show go to support the fire department.

Fire Prevention Week 2017 will be Sunday, Oct. 8 through Saturday, Oct. 14.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out!”

“In a fire, seconds count. Seconds can mean the difference between residents of our community escaping safely from a fire or having their lives end in tragedy,” the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) states.

NFPA urges the need for a fire escape plan and suggests the following:

Draw a map of your home by using our grid (available at http://www.nfpa.org) with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

For updates and information on other Nile Twp. Fire Department events, find them on Facebook.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.