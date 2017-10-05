Final Friday ends for season

Final Friday and the Boneyfiddle Project continued to encourage downtown maintenance and beautification through awards presented to residents and businesses who do their part to improve Portsmouth’s historic district. The Boneyfiddle Project honored two individuals at the final Final Friday of the season.

“Linda Switzer was presented the first ever Boneyfiddle Ambassador Award at the season finale of the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert this past Friday,” Dot Flanagan, Final Friday spokesperson stated. “Boneyfiddle Project President Robert Black presented her the award for the hospitality she extends to visitors of the murals and the positive light she shines on the Historic Boneyfiddle District.”

Switzer is not only a downtown resident but lives in a log cabin, which she opens up to visitors touring the area and walking along the Floodwall Murals.

“The Boneyfiddle Beautification Award is presented to John and Andrea McClellan of 351 Front Street,” Flanagan added. “The beautification award is given out each month during the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle season (April to September) to a business who has created business in the Boneyfiddle business district that not only brought people to the area but also made the area beautiful. The whole point of the aware is to let businesses and individuals know that they are being appreciated for making Boneyfiddle a great place to be through their revitalization efforts.”

Final Friday in Boneyfiddle is brought to the public by the non-profit The Boneyfiddle Project committee comprised of community-minded individuals dedicated to enhancing the Historic Boneyfiddle District.

Final Friday offers music, entertainment and events even Final Friday of the month in Boneyfiddle. The monthly event hosts many local musicians and artists.

Entertainment for the Final Friday season finale included Shannon & Bonnie, Rob McNurlin, Of the Dell and Steve Free.

For more information about Final Friday, visit the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle page on Facebook.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.