McFarland recommended for District Court

Wheelersburg native Judge Matthew McFarland is being recommended to President Donald Trump for the position of U.S. Federal District Court Judge for the Southern District of Ohio.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced their recommendation on Sept. 29. The recommendation will now be vetted by the White House and the Senate Judiciary Committee before being considered for confirmation by the full U.S. Senate. The Senators made their decision through a bipartisan advisory commission.

“I am pleased to recommend Judge Matt McFarland to the president to be the next federal judge in Dayton,” said Portman. “Judge McFarland has been a dedicated public servant in the state court of appeals. His esteemed reputation is well deserved and I am confident he will continue to distinguished service on the bench.”

Brown further commented on the bipartisan committee as well as McFarland’s recommendation.

“I’m proud to join Senator Portman in this bipartisan process, and I thank Judge McFarland for his willingness to serve,” said Brown.

“I want to thank Senators Portman and Brown, and their bipartisan judicial advisory commission for their recommendation to serve on the federal bench,” said Judge McFarland. “It is truly an honor to continue to serve the citizens of Ohio and if nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, I will work tirelessly to make Ohio proud in the administration of justice.”

McFarland was elected to the Ohio Fourth District Court of Appeals in 2004 and re-elected in 2010 and 2016. McFarland received his degree from Capital University and his J.D. from Capital University Law School. He has served as a visiting Judge on the Supreme Court of Ohio and on the 10th District Court of Appeals.

McFarland also previously served as the Magistrate in Scioto County Common Pleas Court Probate/Juvenile Division, and as Chairman Ohio Association of Magistrates, Juvenile Section. Prior to serving on the bench, Judge McFarland was a Scioto County Assistant Prosecutor and acted as Special Counsel for the Ohio Attorney General. He also was a Licking County Assistant County Prosecutor and had his own private practice.

“This is very exciting. I’m honored to be recommended the by Senators. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, to have a chance at a federal judgeship,” McFarland commented on the recommendation, adding that he if chosen he will be the first judge from Scioto County to serve in this capacity in more than a century. “I did some research. My research revealed it has been over 100 years since someone from Scioto County has sat on the District Court.”

McFarland added that the last Scioto County judge to sit on District Court did so from 1898 to 1910, and, like McFarland also came from probate court.

The President of the United States nominates U.S. District Court Judges based on recommendations from U.S. Senators. Those recommendations are then vetted by the White House and the Senate Judiciary Committee before being considered for confirmation by the full U.S. Senate. U.S. District Courts are general trial courts which hear both civil and criminal cases.

In the interest of identifying the best possible judicial candidates for Ohio’s federal bench, Portman and Brown established a bipartisan Judicial Advisory Commission. Members of the commission were chosen by both senators to review applications and recommend candidates for this vacancy. This is a process that was first established by Brown and former U.S. Sen. George Voinovich (R-OH).

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.