DAR collects over 60 books

The Joseph Spencer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently collected over 60 books among their membership and presented them to the United Way’s United We Read program.

The United Way visits area schools monthly, reads with the children and distributes the books.

Beverly Stringer, the DAR’s Literacy Promotion committee chairperson noted that “the program promotes literacy by providing age appropriate books to the children. These books will nourish their imagination and hopefully spark their interest in reading.”

The Literacy Promotion Committee is just one of the Joseph Spencer Chapter’s avenues of promoting its mission which is dedicated to historical preservation, promotion of education, and patriotism.

