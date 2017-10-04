Minford Football Homecoming 2017

The 2017 Minford High School Football Homecoming will be held Friday, October 6th. The Falcons will host the Logan Chieftains. The Pre-game Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30pm.

Reigning over this year’s homecoming is Alex Puckett, daughter of Jody and Trampas Puckett of West Portsmouth. She will be escorted by Hunter Gampp, son of Barry and Amy Gampp of Portsmouth, and Trey Commeans, son of David Commeans and Angie Commeans of Minford. She will be crowned during the pre-game ceremony by Captain Jordan Bowen, son of Robin and Jodi Benham of Minford, Captain Breydan Tilley, son of Jeremy and Erika Frazie of Wheelersburg, Captain Casey Gaines, son of Gary and Amy Gaines of Portsmouth and Captain Caleb Dunham, son of Shane and Tracie Dunham of Minford.

Aspen Lambert, daughter of Kellie Cooke of Lucasville, is a senior attendant, and will be escorted by Dallas Foit. He is the son of Ron and Bridget Foit of Portsmouth.

Katie Dyer is the daughter of Aaron and Tracey Dyer of Portsmouth. She is a senior attendant that will be escorted by Devin Miller. Devin is the grandson of Vivian Miller of Minford and the late Steve Miller.

The Career and Technical Center attendant is Kelsey Reed, daughter of Kenneth and Cristy Reed of Oak Hill. She will be escorted by Austin Daniels, son of Bill and Jamie Neely of Minford and Mike Daniels of Clarksville TN.

Mackenzie Wright has been chosen to represent the junior class. She is the daughter of Joe and Teonda Wright of Lucasville. Payton Middaugh will be her escort, son of Brian and Cindy Middaugh of Minford.

The sophomore attendant is Megan Summers, daughter of Billy and Susan Summers of Minford. Her escort is Andy Crank, son of Owen and Mandy Crank of Lucasville.

Emma Blevins will be representing the freshman class and is the daughter of Stephany Jenkins of Wheelersburg and Ray Blevins of Wheelersburg. Her escort is Caleb Yuhas, son of Jill Gampp of Portsmouth and Darren Yuhas of McDermott.

Flowers will be presented to the court by the Junior Class Officers: President Zac Hammond, Vice President Luke Lindamood, Secretary Jodi Hannah and Treasurer Ethan Lauder