It’s time for an upgrade

At Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, all three commissioners accepted a reading to upgrade the payroll, software systems and software solutions.

“We just want to adequately read it to make sure we know what we’re approving,” Chairman of the Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis said. “Instead of approving it today, we just accepted it. We’ll read it and take care of that at the next meeting.”

The auditor’s office needs the software upgrade as well as a hardware update. The total contact amount would cost $231,000. The commissioners just received the proposal at the end of September and haven’t had time to adequately review the measure, which they are currently in the process of completing.

“We’re reviewing it to make sure that we’re good, that it is able to be broken up into some payments,” Davis said. “With everything that we are facing, we’re really having to watch real close, but we would really recognize some savings efficiencies — purchase orders, tracking.”

Davis went on to say the new system wouldn’t just benefit the auditor’s office. There would be several offices who interact with the auditor that would be able to take advantage of the upgrade.

According to Davis, the commissioners don’t really have the choice of not upgrading the system. The software was last updated in 2004 and the payroll was upgraded in 1999. Overall, the life shelf has expired.

“We’re at the life’s end of the hardware and the software,” Davis said. “It’s really not something that we can choose not to do. It’s just something that we’ve got to make sure all of our Ts are crossed and our Is are dotted. It seems like they’ve found a good solution for their office.

“Their support ran out a long time ago. The software is just not supported anymore. What you run into there, once this stuff crashes, you lose the ability to function. It’s time.”

Davis admitted that once the software is updated, the County will have to spend some money and purchase hardware with the capabilities to support the new system.

” … It’s just one of those costs that you have to do,” Davis said.

