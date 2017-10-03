SOMC BIRTHS – SEPTEMBER 12-30, 2017
September 12
Amanda and Matthew Moore of Olive Hill (Ky.), son
September 13
Randall and Ashley Ratliff of Portsmouth, son
September 14
Erin and Chuck Mays of Lucasville, daughter
September 15
LaDonna Brady and Carson Craft Jr. of Portsmouth, daughter
Alexus Allgood and Cody Timberman of Jacksonville (Fla.), daughter
Mr. and Mrs. Caleb and Cheyenne Caudill of Lucasville, daughter
Thomas and Brittany Bearfield of South Portsmouth (Ky.), son
September 18
Mr. and Mrs. Misty Lemon of Wheelersburg, daughter
Kasey Benner of West Portsmouth, son
April Detty and Dwayne Hiles of Portsmouth, daughter
Ashley Howard and James Craft of West Portsmouth, son
September 19
Mr. and Mrs. James Legg of Portsmouth, daughter
Destiny and Cody Black of Beaver, son
Dylan and Montana Wallace of Wheelersburg, daughter
Glenda Murphy of Portsmouth, daughter
Brooklyn Galloway and Michael Mundhenk of Portsmouth, daughter
September 20
Nathan Reed and Allison King of West Portsmouth, daughter
Aaron and Jennifer Saunders of Waverly, daughter
September 21
Karyna Bray and Toby Bray Jr. of Vanceburg (Ky.), daughter
Delynn Kinnison and Johnathan Stapleton of Portsmouth, son
Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin and Kendra Allen of Waverly, daughter
September 22
William and Joannah Storey of Lucasville, son
Kirtsi Lynn Engle and Stevenson Joseph-Lee Adkins of South Webster, son
Emily Hart and Shane Keaton of Waverly, son
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Dunahue of Wheelersburg, daughter
Leigha Marie Clemmons and Tyler Gillum of Piketon, daughter
Stacy Richards and Caleb Daniel of Waverly, son
September 24
Kaitlin Estep-Stamper of West Portsmouth, son
Heather and Eddie Amburgey of West Union, daughter
September 25
Regina Jackson and Clay Jackson of Stout, daughter
Demi Teeters and Evan Teeters of Beaver, son
Tiffany Breech and Scott Howard of Wheelersburg, son
Lequita Foreman and Carl Walker of South Shore (Ky.), son
Mr. and Mrs. Matt and Alex VanHorn of Argillite (Ky.), son
September 26
Jami Shufeldt of Portsmouth, daughter
Curtis and Emily Anderson of Peebles, son
April Sandlin and Andy Sandlin of Piketon, daughter
Valerie Freeland and Jerrid Franklin of Minford, son
April Cooper and Jeffrey Montgomery of Waverly, daughter
Cheyenne Rawlins of Minford, daughter
September 27
Chris and Bobbie Jo Yates of Vanceburg (Ky.), son
Dylan and Arishala Stamper of Waverly, daughter
September 28
Tiffany and Alex Treadway of Portsmouth, daughter
Doug and Brittney Scott of Lucasville, daughter
Ben and Cyndi Wallace of Piketon, daughter
September 29
Rachel Getz of Waverly, twin son and daughter
Megan and Kyle McKenzie of Minford, son
Whitnie Tackett and Seth Tackett of Portsmouth, daughter
T.J. and Rebecca Adkins of Lucasville, son
September 30
Austin and Kandace Rideout of West Portsmouth, son
Carolyn Thornton and Kyle Royster of Wheelersburg, daughter