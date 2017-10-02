Northwest girls reach out

It seems like so many people want to do something to help the people who have become victims of the current hurricanes and earthquakes, but how many people really do that, is not what usually happens. There are many, many who do help out, but so much more is needed to help so many. The Northwest Volleyball team and coaches are a group that decided to jump in and do something about it, not just talk about it.

The Northwest Girls Varsity and Junior Varsity volleyball teams all came together on Saturday, September 30, 2017, to make care packages for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Head Coach,Taylor Cantrell, along with assistant and JV coach, Alyssa Sparks, put their heads together and thought it would be a good idea for the girls to do something for the victims of one of the recent hurricanes. Once they got a time to set everything up, it was apparent to the coaches that the victims of Maria in Puerto Rico, was having a lot of trouble getting resources and needed things the most.

They told the girls that they were going to do care packages for the victims of the hurricanes and/or natural disasters that had occurred lately. “We finally got them together and were going to send them to Puerto Rico, because they were having so much trouble,” said Cantrell.

On Saturday, after their tri-match with East and Manchester, where Northwest won both, all the girls and the parents, brought in bags of things, shoeboxes, and then the coaches have bigger boxes to put things in them. They were supposed to do it on Friday, but some of the girls forgot their items, so they planned it for after their matches on Saturday.

Cantrell said that some girls brought in clothes, even bras, a lot brought in canned food, and then there were the house-hold items, like toothbrushes, body wash, shampoo, some brought candy, just a bunch of different things to put in the boxes. She also said she found some cards in some of them, from the different girls. Some of the girls and parents, made multiple boxes, while others just brought in bags of things, which the coaches will put in the larger boxes to be sent to Puerto Rico.

Cantrell said, ” A lot of the girls thought it was a good idea to help out, even the parents liked it too.” She wasn’t sure at the time, how they were going to send them, but was going to try to put all in one big box, so it would all be together.

Cantrell has eight girls on the Varsity team, but also brings up about five of the JV girls, who also sit Varsity. And some of the girls spoke on what it meant to them to put themselves in the background and put others and their troubles first.

Tayler Butler said of the experience, “I felt like this was a great opportunity for me to help and show that I care and I’m glad that my coaches gave me the chance to take part and help the people of the hurricane attacks. It made me very happy to be able to help and support Puerto Rico. I feel terrible for the people that are suffering right now, it is something no one should have to go through and it is one of the toughest situations to be in, they need all the love and support they can get. Doing this as a team was a great experience, we all came together and helped make a change in people’s lives and we were all so glad to help, even if it was just a little bit, we were all super happy to help and support them in there time of need.”

Mikayka McGuire spoke up and said, “I felt amazing doing this, being able to help others who are in need of everyday essentials. I feel a deep sadness for those who are suffering and i pray for them everyday, hoping they find relief and happiness at the end of this. Doing this as a team meant worlds to me. We were able to come together as a team, a family to help out strangers that need our help. I hope that our team has improved someone’s day.”

Lydia Emmons also said of this opportunity, “I was very glad we could contribute what we did, hopefully that helps as many people as possible. I think if more teams did that, it could help even more! I feel awful for what the people in Puerto Rico are going through, they have lost so much. I couldn’t imagine having it as bad as they have it right now, I hope it all gets better from here on out! I know my team and I wish them the best. When our coaches told us that we were making care packages, it made me feel even more proud to be part of the Northwest Volleyball team, it shows the heart all of us girls and our coaches have. My prayers go out to Puerto Rico and everyone there! Maybe us doing this will inspire more teams to take action!”

It sounds like Emmons is stepping up and putting out a challenge for other teams around. What a great way to bring teams together and spark up even more help for others!

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

