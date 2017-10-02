Rick K & The Allnighters back by popular demand

Fan favorites, Rick K & The Allnighters, will be back by popular demand at the 2017 Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) fall fundraiser dance on Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 – 10 p.m. at the SOMC Friends Center, 1202 18th Street, in Portsmouth.

The internationally-acclaimed band will bring their “Rock ‘n Roll Road Trip” to Portsmouth following European performances in Vienna, Austria, in June of this year. After appearances at hundreds of fairs, festivals and casinos in Ohio and throughout the eastern half of the United States, Rick K and The Allnighters have developed a large local following.

Along with lively music and dancing, the evening of fun and entertainment will be highlighted by refreshments including Ribber BBQ, door prizes, Split the Pot and the raffle of a “Listen to the Music” themed basket piled high with prizes valued at over $500. Raffle tickets may be obtained in advance from PALS members.

Tickets for the dance are $20 per person and may be obtained by calling (740) 858-3419. They may also be purchased at Morgan Brothers’ Jewelers in downtown Portsmouth and the Scioto County Welcome Center on Second Street. Proceeds from the dance will go to support local charitable needs and nonprofit organizations that work to improve the quality of life in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

“The band’s show is a high energy rock ‘n roll revue of classic hit songs from the ‘50’s through today,” said Rick K.

The entertaining act features the cool and composed lead vocals of bandleader Rick K, continually at odds with the hyperactive, percussive theatrics of The Mad Drummer, Steve Moore. The unique duo creates a hilarious chemical reaction whenever on stage together, according to the band’s spokesman. Backed by a talented, all-star filled band, the Allnighters also consist of bassist Paul Doege, guitarist Jimmy Hindman and the “Sometimes Horn Section.”

The group obtained world-wide notoriety with the viral video, “This Drummer Is at the Wrong Gig,” based on the ZZ top song, “Sharp Dressed Man.” The video has been viewed more than 50 million times on YouTube, and it propelled the group to hundreds of performances across the United States, Russia, Germany and Belgium. Portions of the video can be seen on a nationally-running commercial for the pain reliever Advil. Other highlights of the band’s appearances have included performances at the NBA Finals, NFL games, NASCAR tracks and several governors’ inaugurations.

The band’s CDs featuring its own re-creations of classic pop hits will be available at the PALS dance. Bandleader Rick K encourages everyone to stop by for a wonderful evening of family fun and entertainment with this Ohio favorite. Their remaining 2017 tour schedule, videos and further information can be found on the band’s website at www.rickk.org.

Sponsors for the PALS Fall Dance are SOMC, the United Collection Bureau, Burnside Rutman Realty, Morgan Brothers, Hot Head Burritos, Will and Barb Burke, Wayne and Saundra Wheeler, Rhoni Maxwell Rader, Don and Carol Davis, Bob and Carol Mascari, Frank and Janis Waller, Tami Davis, Jeff Smith, Chris and Marilyn Lute, Ralph and Julia Wisniewski, Ernie and Kay Bouyack and Bob and Regina Smith.

Additional information about the dance also may be obtained by contacting PALS fundraising chairwoman Debbie Morgan at (740) 858-4209 or PALS president Mary Arnzen at (740) 355-2504.

