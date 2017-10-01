Party in the park brings village together

The New Boston community held their first Party in the Park on Saturday. The Party took place at Millbrook Park and featured live music by Shane Runion Band, Bobby Hall and the Floodwalls, Frank Grasso and Karis Blanton, a petting zoo, pony rides, a cartoonist, games, prizes, inflatables, kiddie train rides, a knockerball event, and a corn hole tournament. The party also had community and local business booths and concessions.

“We’re about community,” New Boston Mayor William Williams said. “We have a beautiful park here and we wanted to share it with surrounding neighborhoods. Everything was sponsored by the village itself and local sponsors, and volunteers. We just wanted to share our community and show what a wonderful park we have here.

Free entertainment, which was offered throughout the afternoon, lasted from 12 to 5 p.m. Many children, adults, and community leaders came out to express support for a splendid afternoon of fun.

We wanted to invite everyone to enjoy free entertainment and games, and have affordable concession prices,” Williams said. “It’s been a tremendous hit. Everybody is excited, we’ve had a lot of people expressing their thanks. I’m certain we’ll be doing this in the future and continuing on next year.”

Between all of the aforementioned activities, along with the various bands that performed throughout the day on the historic Millbrook Park grounds, Williams sees great potential in the event going forward.

”It’s surpassed our expectations,” Williams said. “We’re just thrilled. We couldn’t have had better weather. It’s great to see all the smiling faces and people of the community together. We couldn’t be more pleased with the turn out.”

The New Boston Party in the Park concluded with a brilliant fireworks display and left community members looking forward to next year’s fesitivities.

The party featured many different musical acts. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/10/web1_NB-1.jpg The party featured many different musical acts. party goers swarm the booths and concessions. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/10/web1_NB-2.jpg party goers swarm the booths and concessions. Ivy Potter | Daily Times A wide variety of kids activities were offered, like inflatables and pony rides. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/10/web1_NB-3.jpg A wide variety of kids activities were offered, like inflatables and pony rides. Ivy Potter | Daily Times

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932