You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.

– Isaiah 26:3 (NIV)

Today’s commentary

by Dave Whitehead, Senior Pastor, GraceNYC.org

Notice that peace comes from God, and not our mind. Peace is the response of God to those who seek Him, for God’s presence places all of our circumstances in a different perspective. Our minds are prone to project the worst that can happen, but a mind that is steadfast upon God is confronted with the fact that God is in control. Renewing our minds with this reality causes trust, and that trust opens our hearts to peace.