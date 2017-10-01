Red Hat Luncheon Held

The Rambling Roses hosted their Red Hat Luncheon on Saturday at the American Legion in Portsmouth. The luncheon benefitted the Animal Welfare League of Scioto County, which works to improve living conditions for animals at the county dog pound and also has a year round reduced rate spay and neuter program for low income households, through 50/50 tickets and a silent auction.

The luncheon hosted ninety ladies from many society chapters. The Foxy Reds, Fun Loving Bunch, Funtastic Babes, Hatters on the Road, Julies Jewels, La-Di-Dahs, Ladys Who Lunch, Precious Pearls of Hillsboro, Purple Ladies & Lavendar Maids, Razzle Dazzle Divas, Red Garter Girls, Red Hat Aristocrats, Red Hat Divas of Columbus, Red Hat Hotties, Red Hott Rockers, Royal Roaming Red Hats, Scarlet Sisters of Fairborn, Star City Babes, The Dazzling Dames, and The Gillie Fillies were all in attendance alongside the Rambling Roses.

The event began at noon with greetings, the pledge and announcements by Susan Wagner, followed by the invocation by Karen Chaffin.

The ladies then enjoyed lunch while local musican Steve Free performed. Following lunch, Elvis Impersonator Bill Kelly of Lexington peformed many classic Elvis Tunes, before the luncheon concluded with door prizes and the silent auction.

RaeJean Wagner, Queen of the Rambling Roses, was pleased with the turn out and success of the event.

“Just look around, you can see on their faces that everyone is enjoying themselves,” said Wagner.

According to the official website, the Red Hat Society — of which the aforementioned chapters are all a part of — is a playgroup for women created to connect like-minded women, make new lives, and enrich lives through the power of fun and friendship. Through RedHatSociety.com, official members can participate in an online discussion forum that allows any member to communicate with local chapters across the world.

Since its creation in the Fall of 1997, the Red Hat Society has become the international society dedicated to reshaping the way that women are viewed in today’s culture. The organization encourages women to pursue fun, friendship, freedom, fulfillment of lifelong dreams, and fitness and serves as the centerpoint for all communications and its members while offering tools, tips, discounts, services, and events.

Joann Overturf, Mary Wilson, Kay Kestner, and Naomi Bowman of the Red Hott Rockers Chapter. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/10/web1_red-2.jpg Joann Overturf, Mary Wilson, Kay Kestner, and Naomi Bowman of the Red Hott Rockers Chapter. Red Hat Ladies enjoy the musical stylings of Elvis impersonator Bill Kelly. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/10/web1_red-3.jpg Red Hat Ladies enjoy the musical stylings of Elvis impersonator Bill Kelly.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

