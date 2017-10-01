Community Calendar

Vernon Trustee Meeting

Vernon Township will hold its annual trustee meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Vernon Fire Station No. 1, 3335 Turkey Foot Rd., Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Shade Tree Commission Meeting

The Shade Tree Commission will hold its annual meeting on Friday at Noon at Port City Cafe. An update on the Fourth Street Parking planting update, in addition to discussions on the Mound Park sycamore and Portsmouth Silver Jubilee Tree City USA Celebration as well as the City Service Director report, will all be topics at the meeting.

Kinniconick AutumnFest

This year’s annual Kinniconick AutumnFest, which will be held on Route 1306 in Garrison, Ky., will be held on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located just off of the AA Highway, one can participate in sorghum and apple butter making and an old fashioned pig chase in addition to a tractor show and a pie contest. Music and craft booths will also be offered.

Bring a lawn chair and spend the day visiting with friends while enjoying eating home cooked food. Call (606) 541-0775 for more information or to register a craft booth.

Free parking and free admission are offered. No alcohol is allowed on the festival ground and the staff at the Kinniconick AutumnFest are not liable for accidents.