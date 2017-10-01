Clay alumni to hold annual Christmas Craft Bazaar

The Clay High School Alumni Association will hold their fifth annual Clay Christmas Craft Bazaar on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at the new Clay School, from 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. The public is invited. Admission is free.

Vendors include the following:

Impressive Studios “Pics with Santa”

Longaberger

Tastefully Simple

Avon

Advocare

Origami Owl

Jewelry

Mary Kay

She’s Sew Vain Embroidery

Sending You A Smile Greeting Cards

The Bag Lady

All of Her Creations-Deco Wreaths/ T Shirts

LouMart Purses

JKP2 Creations

LulaRoe

Hand Made Doll/Pet Clothes/Bows

Ornaments/Pillows

Thirty-One

A Touch of Country

Tie Dye Items

Crocheted Items

Boy Scouts Popcorn

Multiple Types of Crafters

Primitive Crafters

These vendors will offer a variety of items for sale throughout the day.

The Clay Alumni “Christmas General Store” will offer many new and lightly used items for sale with the accent on Christmas merchandise. The Bazaar will afford shoppers the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping along with the opportunity to pick up some bargains.

A pancake breakfast will be served from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. featuring pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice or milk, at a cost of $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children (10 and under).

A combination of homemade chili, hot dogs, chips and soft drinks will be sold from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at a cost of $5.00 per person.

A special area has been set aside for Santa Clause to be in attendance so that his “little friends” (boys and girls) can have their picture made with Jolly old Santa.

Door prizes will be awarded to those in attendance, throughout the day. There will be entertainment featuring the Christmas theme.

You are invited to come and enjoy a day of fun, food and great buys at the 2017 edition of the Clay Christmas Craft Bazaar to be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 during the hours of 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. All roads lead to Clay High School and the Christmas Craft Bazaar.

There are still a limited number of booths available for this year’s craft bazaar. Vendors interested in having a display at this year’s bazaar should call Tim Large at 740-250-8080.

This event is sponsored by the Clay School Alumni Association. Proceeds benefit the Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund.