A different kind of hunt

A No Kill hunt is not the desire of most people who want to hunt, but the True Lure No Kill Deer Hunt is set up for those who are unable to truly hunt anymore — due to disabilities. There are some adults that get to participate in this hunt and other times, it is a child with disabilities.

The True Lure No Kill Deer Hunt was created, in memory of Emily Patterson, the mother of Todd Dunn’s grandson’s mother that died in a car accident. Dunn and his wife are raising his grandson and they are the ones who started this hunt and it is their property that is used. This hunt will be working with a disabled veteran to make it possible for them to hunt and have a local veteran with over 35 years active duty service who has volunteered to sit with the hunters during their stay.

Sergeant Rick Bell is the veteran. He is a paraplegic vet from Desert Storm in 1990.

“All I do is put the hunt on for him. This is a no kill deer hunt, it is a dart hunt,” Dunn said. “It is contained in 16 acres high fence. They will come in and sometimes it takes one day and others it may take more. The deer will not run right past you. In that 16 acres, people don’t think it’s that big. The veteran wants to hunt. It is more or less about the camaraderie. Some of the veterans will bring family with them, others may not. This something huge in his life.

The deer does not get hurt, they have five different shots that we have. It gets its horns cut off. It gets all its vaccinations and needed medications, while it is asleep. It will be completely controlled, just like you take it to the vet.”

Deer that are in the no hunt, have to be tranquilized and they have turned it around and made it into a hunt. And the child with severe disabilities, that does a hunt, it gives them the possibility of being like normal. True Lure has to buy the bucks that are used in the hunt. They are going to have five hunts total in the next few weeks. This, one is the first one. Some kids gets sick and we will have to postpone for a week or so also. This is a 501C3 non profit, and therefore it is tax deductible through True Lure Inc., 1220 16th Street, West Portsmouth 740-858-0436.

“The sad thing is, this is a vet that has given his life for his country. This is something huge in his life and he can’t wait for this hunt. This particular vet, wants to possibly mentor these kids with disabilities, while at the hunt.”

When these hunters come, it is on Dunn’s shoulders — no one else. He has to track the deer.

Dunn would like to have a building built on his place, where the kids could stay all night before the kill. And they could be sitting around the campfire and possibly see the deer around them, like a normal kid, and looking at the deer after the hunt.

This first hunt of the year was with Richard Bell, a paratrooper assigned to special forces Operation Dessert Storm, before he became a disable veteran. He wanted to do this because he wanted to hunt and be able to dart deer, and he wanted to see the deer get the shot and then its vaccinations and then watch it get back up.

“I found out about the Deer Hunt through a friend of his Adam Lynch, hes a disabled veteran and he went to it last year and told me about it,” Bell said. “He showed me the pictures and stuff, and then they told Mr. Dunn about me. He drove his truck that has special controls up from Adams County. He brought his son, Andy, who is also in the Army as a specialist an engineer. He also brought his youngest son, Tilon, who is eleven years old and his two granddaughters, Kaly and McKenzie, plus his daughter-in-law, Katy. He said they were all excited and his youngest granddaughter is only 10 months old and she was in the blind with him.

“We did everything in one day, I got there a little bit late so we got there at 4:00 and I shot the deer at 6:30.”

Bell said that it definitely made it more special that his family were there with him because they got to see everything and be a part of it.

“What they do is, it is a scheduled thing they cut out the horns and then they mount for us,” Bell said. “The whole reason for the hunt is for us to take the horns off so the deer are inside a fence and we do it so they won’t hurt each other and then they vaccinate them. This hunt helps the veteran maybe get a lot of closure. It’s one of those things that may be strange, but it really helps. It has helped me a lot.” Both Dunn and Bell said they would like to see more of these hunts done, but they needs money and props that could be donated. Bell said, ” it would be great, if they could get lots of donations to make this possible for more.”

Richard Bell, veteran, his son Andy, and his youngest son, Tilon after the hunt. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_Dunn-3.jpg Richard Bell, veteran, his son Andy, and his youngest son, Tilon after the hunt. Todd Dunn-True Lure No Kill Deer Hunt with Bell and his family. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_Dunn-cropped.jpg Todd Dunn-True Lure No Kill Deer Hunt with Bell and his family.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext.1928

