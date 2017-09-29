Scioto Gives Day of Giving

SCIOTO GIVES — Always an exciting day for giving! — October 19, 2017

The region is filled with nonprofit organizations that put in countless hours of work year-round to make the area a better place. From assisting homeless people to homeless pets, from education to artistic opportunities and everything between, it is that time of year again for many of these organizations to reap the benefits of matched donations, thanks to the staff at the Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation offers many opportunities for community development, from scholarships to watching over endowment funds. They will be matching incoming donations to their registered nonprofit organization accounts this year with the annual Scioto Gives event, set for Oct. 19, 2017. You have 12 hours to make your donation between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Throughout the 12-hour period, they will post how well the nonprofits are doing on Facebook and Twitter. Some of the nonprofit organizations that benefit from donations from Scioto Gives are: The Portsmouth Little Theatre, Boy Scouts of America, The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center, and The Friends of Scioto Developmental Disabilities The Portsmouth Daily Times is highlighting these organizations each Saturday, until the Scioto Gives Collection Day, and asked these organizations how Scioto Gives helps them.

The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) will encourage and promote the dramatic and technical interests and abilities of its members, and to contribute to the cultural life of the community by providing an atmosphere that promotes interest in and access to the art of live theater. The PLT shall provide a standard of excellence in its selection and presentation of plays. Leigh Ann Smith says, “We are non profit and we are a public theatre and we put on four or more performances a year and We are totally volunteer open to the public, our auditions are open to the public.”

Smith added, “Auditions are according to what the play is, although we will bend that to whoever shows up. We always encourage new faces, there is a core of actors that perform regularly, mostly board members because we are there. I would love, love to have new people and faces, not just on stage, but backstage too. Not everybody is excited to have the spotlight on them and we do want new actors, but there are lots of roles to play in the theatre. There are lights and sounds to be run, costumes and set designs, and it takes a lot of people to put on a show.

Scioto Gives, first and foremost, with our endowment fund, we run our budget our admission tickets pay for the shows. Therefore, we don’t have a lot of savings the endowment allows us to plan for the future. The day of giving, helps us to do that, that is the primary function of an endowment and we can plan for bigger goals and goals that are further out. It helps us to look further down the road. Kudos to the foundation for helping organizations like ours.”

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

Scout Oath: “On my honor, I will do my best. To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”

Scout Law: “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.”

“Funds allow BSA to maintain Camp Oyo for year-round use, in addition to several other camps within the Simon Kenton Council. Along with maintaining the camp, funds also provide a full-time and on-site ranger that runs special events for scouts and other youth. In our current campaign, funds will also be set aside to purchase new mattresses for the camp,” said District Executive, Reese Bentley. “The local Scout Shop in Portsmouth is also a service that is provided by funds. Units, families, and alumni may purchase awards, uniforms, handbooks, and other necessary resources locally. The funds are also allocated for low-income families who wish to participate in the Scouting programs.”

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center first opened its galleries and programs to the public in 1979. SOMACC boasts five galleries and four permanent collections of important cultural heritage, as well as an auditorium, learning center, and a nearby studio for training in performing arts.

The mission of the Southern Ohio Museum is to engage, educate, enlighten, entertain, and enrich the regional community with quality exhibitions of art, including exhibitions of permanent collections held in trust for the benefit of the community, and developing educational opportunities to enhance access to exhibition concepts and encourage participation in the creative process. For more information, you can find them on Facebook by searching ‘Southern Ohio Museum,’ or you can go online to their website at www.somacc.com

The Friends of Scioto Developmental Disabilities is a not for profit 5013C and they operate to provide funding for services that are not provided through other means. specific types of situations for individual families where they may need something to live more independently or more integrated into the community. “In order for them to do that, sometimes there’s special things needed so that is not covered by other services or other means. We have people that donate. We have a board that meets and then makes decisions on a request on whether or not to approve a request that is put in, they base it on if it is aligned with our mission, which is to help people live lives in the community as much as possible and to live a self directed life. It provides supplemental funding for various types, it could be anything. It is not a grant it is simply a donation gift (monetary) that we give to people, if they are eligible for the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities programs if we know through the application process that there is no other way for them to obtain the funding they need for the item or the service or whatever it may be. Scioto Gives helps our program there’s a lot of PR and it gets our name out there we have actually been able to give donations because we are listed with Scioto Gives. I am very very appreciative of because its just another avenue that we have to get donations into that fund that go directly to individuals that we serve through our Friends program. They kind of act as a vehicle for people to be able to make donations.” Julie Monroe, Superintendent of the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities program.

