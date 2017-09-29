Southern Ohio Museum fall exhibitions

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center announces the opening of its fall exhibitions on Sunday October 1, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Two compelling, yet diverse exhibits are on view and both artists, Bruce New and Ed Charney, will be on hand to answer questions about their work. The afternoon will open with the Cirque D’Art performers presenting an excerpt from their fall production, “Emerald City” at 1:00. Drinks and light food will be served.

In the Kricker Gallery, the work of Bruce New, a Kentucky visionary artist, is featured. His chosen medium is paper collage, and his collages are outsider art in the fullest sense of the term. They are intricate and reflect an obsessiveness. They explode with color as his artistic vision is fully realized.

The dominant character in New’s work is his wife Robin, with titles referring to her as ‘The Muse’. Reflecting his knowledge of ancient Greek art, The Muse is often depicted as a centaur-like creature and appears on a pedestal, or elevated within the picture plane. She is clearly the hero of the narrative. New presents himself as “The Artist”, often with brushes and tools surrounding him.

Bruce New is self-taught and has secured his place among the new generation of self-taught artists. He has received national attention and has been featured in Raw Vision Magazine of outsider art.

In the Richards mezzanine gallery, the paintings of Ed Charney are showcased. To say these canvases are of clouds is to do them a disservice. Charney is a master of light and depicting light through atmospheres, clouds, and open sky. While most painters are happy brushing on blue from a tube to fill the dome of the sky, Charney mixes colors into the blue so that you all but feel the breath of wind on your face and squint your eyes from the sun. His clouds are specific- cumulus, cirrus, altocumulus, and a cumulonimbus that stretches the length of a five foot canvas.

Ed Charney lives in New Carlisle, Ohio, and is a painting professor at Wittenberg University in Springfield. He paints what he knows- the Midwestern land beneath the Midwestern sky.

The galleries are always admission free and are open Tue-Friday 10-5, Saturday 1-5. These exhibitions are made possible through grants from the Ohio Arts Council. For more information visit the website www.somacc.com or call 740-354-5629.

This is the work of Bruce New, a Kentucky visionary artist http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_New.1.jpg This is the work of Bruce New, a Kentucky visionary artist Ed Charney is a master of light and depicting light through atmospheres, clouds, and open sky. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_rsz_charney1.jpg Ed Charney is a master of light and depicting light through atmospheres, clouds, and open sky.