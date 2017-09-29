Church News

Plymouth Heights Church

Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene will be in revival with Rev. Billy Huddleston October 1-4, 2017. I have attached an article about the revival and Rev. Huddleston.

Mount Hope Free Will Baptist

Homecoming—Mount Hope Free Will Baptist Church—on October 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School teaching by John Hemmings, special singing by Blood Bought Trio and preaching by Brother Steve Luster. Meal to follow the service.

Coles Blvd. First Church of God

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. First Church Of God, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., invite you to come worship with them.

Sunday, October 1, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, October 1, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Tuesday, October 3, 3 – 5 p.m. – Tracy Park Ministry

Wednesday, October 4, 6 p.m. – Bible Study

Saturday, October 7, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

St. John Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace / Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Carl Beck. Children’s church is provided. Everyone interested in helping with the quilting project for the homeless shelter will meet at the Church Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. If you would like to contact our Church, please call 740-574-8028.

Mabert Rd Baptist Church

Mabert Rd. Baptist Church will be celebrating their Homecoming on Oct 1st. With Wayne Mclaughlin from Chilicothe Ohio speaking and East to West Trio singing and then on Mon Oct 2-Wed Oct 4th they will be in revival with Wayne Mclaughlin speaking and Chad Benner and others singing.

The Blessing of the Animals: 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 7th – at All Saints’ Episcopal Church

On Saturday, October 7th, at 4:00 p.m., All Saints’ Episcopal Church will offer “The Blessing of the Animals.” The Church offers this opportunity for prayer and thanksgiving for all God’s creatures annually on a weekend close to the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. St. Francis is remembered for his particular care and devotion to God’s creation. The community is invited to gather in the churchyard at All Saints’ Episcopal Church at the corner of 4th & Court Streets in Portsmouth and to bring their pets of any shape or size – appropriately restrained for everyone’s safety! In case of inclement weather, we will gather in the Church Parish Hall. For those beloved creatures which are not “portable,” the Rev. Stephen Cuff, Rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, would be pleased to offer such a blessing at your home, pasture, or barn at your convenience. Phone All Saints’ Church at 740-353-7919 for more information.

First Church of Christ

Services Sunday, Oct. 1, at the First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will include Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Steve Elkins of Middletown will preach during the 10:30 a.m. worship service, and Jim Spinnati will preach during the 6 p.m. service. The community is invited to worship with our congregation.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the church annex. All ladies are invited to attend.

Praise, prayer and Bible study with the study of Matthew will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call the church office at (740) 574-5031.

“Till the Whole World Hears”

Missions Conference Oct. 7-8 at Wheelersburg Baptist Church

Saturday – Oct. 7th

Noon – Ladies Lunch at Gatti’s

5:00 p.m. Family Night – meal and fellowship time in the gym

5:45 p.m. Session #1: Albanian Pastors

6:15 p.m. Break: Desserts Around the World

6:45 p.m. Session #2 with Eric & Cheryl Elmer and Randy & Cindy Richner

Sunday – Oct. 8th

9:30 a.m. – Session #3: Eric Elmer

10:30 a.m. – Break/Fellowship

10:45 a.m. – Session #4: Randy Richner

12:00 p.m. – Meal & Fellowship

1:15 p.m. – Final Session with both missionaries presenting

5:00 p.m. – Youth Group/Young Adults with missionaries