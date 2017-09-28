Communities doing something good and positive together, is something, not heard of as much as communities that have problems, however, this weekend, on Saturday, some people in Portsmouth are trying to do just that.

Drew Carter,CEO Andrew Carter Collections LLC., has put together a Community Block party in Portsmouth, to promote community unity. He said, “Portsmouth has been getting a lot of bad publicity in the media, I wanted to change the narrative and promote our positive attributes. I’m having the block party to bring people together, it’s an opportunity for businesses and organizations to network and show what the city has to offer. I wanted everything to be free, so as to not leave anyone out.”

He said that thanks to the many volunteers and donations, he was able to make it happen.

The block party will have a live DJ and party lights, inflatables for the kids, the Portsmouth fire truck will be there to let the kids get on the truck. The Portsmouth Police Department will be giving out free snow cones to everyone. “We are having free food, Cedric Davis, has smoked ribs and pulled pork and stuff like that. Al Oliver will be down there, taking pictures and signing autographs. We will also have the Ohio State game playing on a big giant screen.”

He said that they had a lot of individuals who donated and then businesses: the 211 Crew, NDA department at the A-plant, Portsmouth Ambulance, Cedric Davis’ Barbecue, Scioto Yard Cards, M & L inflatables, the Portsmouth Fire Department, the Portsmouth Police Department, the Shawnee State Security Department, and Glockners.

The Community Block party is going on from 6pm to 10pm, on this Saturday, September 30th, located on third street, which is already blocked off.

It is free to everyone, everyone is invited. This is the first one that has been done, but Carter hopes to make it an annual event.

An event that is for everyone and is set up to promote togetherness in something good and positive, is just what the doctor ordered.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928