Party in the Park set for Saturday

New Boston is inviting the Village out for a community festival with everything including a zoo.

“New Boston Mayor Williams and Village Council have announced the ‘1st Annual Party at the Park’ festival is coming to New Boston’s Millbrook Park on Sat., Sept. 30,” a statement from the Village stated.

Live music will be provided by the Shane Runion Band, Bobby Hall and the Floodwalls, Frank Grasso and Karis Blanton.

Bands will perform from noon until 8 p.m. Bands will then be followed by a fireworks display at 8:15. A wide variety of kids activities will begin at noon and last until 5 p.m. Kids activities will include a cartoonist, games, prizes, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and kiddie train rides.

Adults are also encouraged to come and take part of competitions. There will be a knockerball event and a corn hole tournament, the Village announced. Corn hole participants may register in advance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the New Boston Community Center from noon to 1 p.m., on the day of the event.

“Everyone is welcome,” the Village stated. “[A] stage schedule of events and more information is available on the New Boston website at www.newbostonvillage.com.” There are limited vendor and exhibit spots available. Those interested should call (740) 456-4103, ext. 2 for details.”

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

