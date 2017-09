Portsmouth Kroger presented their donation of $10,000 to the Shawnee State University Bears Necessities Pantry on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the Morris University Center. Kroger’s donation is part of their mission to end hunger in local communities. The donation will help to purchase a refrigerator for the pantry to increase the selection of food that can be made available for SSU students.

