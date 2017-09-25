Taming of the ‘tongue’

Taming the tongue is top priority for many people. The tongue is one organ that is used for a variety of things, like tasting, licking, swallowing, and (in humans) articulating speech, but at the same time, has caused endless problems for so many people. In Melissa Martin’s new book, Tessie Tames Her Tongue, Martin uses a young girl to teach about taming the tongue.

Martin, who is clinical child therapist, states that she has a lot of children that she provides services for therapy and they are very talkative and they are very curious.

“They are so talkative in school and the teachers try things,” Martin said. “They try talking with the parent and they try the counselor, and if it still doesn’t work, they send them to me.

“I like to put a strength based, positive spin on things. Over talkative children, really have leadership skills and are very social and instead of looking at it as a negative thing, I think, how can we challenge this into a positive thing, instead of a negative thing, while still helping the child manage their emotions of when to listen, and learn to talk and balance those two.”

Martin says that a lot of gifted children are like Tessie, so the book can be used for gifted children, but a lot of children have attention deficit hypertension disorder, they can be overly talkative too so this book can be used for those children, who have that as well.

“And again, with ADHD, I like to put a positive spin on it,” Martin said. “Those kids are very energetic, very smart, but you have to channel that energy out, so they can sit and learn how to talk and listen and learn how to balance the two.”

In the back of the book, Martin has given ideas to help the parent, school counselor, and others. Free Spirit Publishing, the publisher of this book, publishes a lot of books for teachers and counselors and most, if not all, of their books have this section in the back of the books. Martin also has a blog there and if readers want to go there, they can look at her blog which contains other tips as well .

As for how the character of Tessie came about, Martin says,”I had an African American girl and she was just so smart and curious and bright and had a high vocabulary, but she was very talkative. She just continued interrupting the class, but she was also disruptive and talkative at recess, lunch and gym. She said, that the other children started pulling away and didn’t want to play with her and that’s when the mom contacted her.”

Martin said the mom said that the girl started feeling like, no one likes me, and didn’t want to go to school. It started with, ‘I’m sick today, I don’t want to go to school.’

“I had to teach her intentional listening and we practiced what to do when it’s just so hard and it’s about to come out to interrupt . A lot of children now, have those little fidgets they can use, as long as it doesn’t bother those around them, and those helped her too.”

Martin specifically chose a biracial young lady to be Tessie, the family is biracial, because there are just not enough diverse books out there, kids of all ethnicities. “There is push now for diverse books, therefore I was so glad the publisher allowed me to have her, in this book. In this book, her mom is white and her dad is black and she used them in this book for this reason.”

Martin says that the book is at the Portsmouth Public Library and at the branches. It is also for sale at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and Target. It can also be bought from the publisher website. Martin, has a blog there.

“Tessie, Martin says, is a series, there are three more, but the titles can’t be released until they are published.” These books too, will have issues that need to be dealt with in children.

Tessie Tames Her Tongue, reaches out to many children, as it is something so many can relate to, but it also can reach many adults too, as they too deal with the frustrations of taming the tongue.

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

