Soul Food & Music Festival scheduled

The second annual Soul Food & Music Festival is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 14th Street Community Center.

Elizabeth Scott, African drummers and dancers, a gospel choir and emcee Drew Carter will provide entertainment during the day, while guests enjoy delicious food.

Tickets for the festival are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds from the event will go to the community center and help to further fund its fight against drugs and keeping area youth off the streets.

traditional African tribal drums http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_african-drums-clipart-1_ne20185301332589.jpg traditional African tribal drums

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

