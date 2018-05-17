Posted on by

Ladies Night kicks off Final Friday


By Ivy Potter - ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Ladies Night will kick off Final Friday in Boneyfiddle from 5:30 to 10 p.m. May 25.

The free outdoor event will be held at Second and Court Street in downtown Portsmouth, and features live music, food and vendor booths. Featured artist Charlotte Gordon will be on hand, with performances by Hilda Doyle and The Ladies of Longford, Sasha Colette Hart, Traci Ann Stanley, Karis Blanton and the Portsmouth Area Children Theater Troupe.

The event is family friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy the entertainment. The event is hosted by P’Town personality and photographer Stephanie Dewitt.

