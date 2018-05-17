Ladies Night kicks off Final Friday

Ladies Night will kick off Final Friday in Boneyfiddle from 5:30 to 10 p.m. May 25.

The free outdoor event will be held at Second and Court Street in downtown Portsmouth, and features live music, food and vendor booths. Featured artist Charlotte Gordon will be on hand, with performances by Hilda Doyle and The Ladies of Longford, Sasha Colette Hart, Traci Ann Stanley, Karis Blanton and the Portsmouth Area Children Theater Troupe.

The event is family friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy the entertainment. The event is hosted by P’Town personality and photographer Stephanie Dewitt.

Karis Blanton http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Karis-Blanton_ne201851614857747.jpg Karis Blanton Courtesy photo Hilda Doyle and the Ladies of Longford http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Ladies-of-Longford_ne20185161490676.jpg Hilda Doyle and the Ladies of Longford Courtesy photo Sasha Colette Hart http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Sasha-Colette-Hart_ne20185161492110.jpg Sasha Colette Hart Courtesy photo Traci Ann Stanley http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Traci-Ann-Stanley_ne201851614932398.jpg Traci Ann Stanley Courtesy photo http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Charlotte-Gordon.jpg Courtesy photo

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932